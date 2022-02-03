UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Wants More Troops From Germany, US Amid Russia-Belarus Joint Drills - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda says he has negotiated with Germany and the United States to deploy more troops in Lithuania amid Russia-Belarus joint military exercises and tensions over Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda says he has negotiated with Germany and the United States to deploy more troops in Lithuania amid Russia-Belarus joint military exercises and tensions over Ukraine.

Moscow and Minsk are holding joint military drills in Belarus, running until February 20. Troops are rehearsing repelling an external attack.

"We discuss with our partners, first of all with Germany which is leading the EFP (Enhance Forward Presence) battlegroup in Lithuania, just to react to those processes. They are ready to discuss. So far I can't say it's leading to a direct result but . . . at the end of the day I hope we will have this result (of more troops)," Nauseda said as quoted by the Financial Times on Thursday.

At present, there are 550 German soldiers in Lithuania.

Germany refused to comment on Nauseda's words, according to news outlet.

"We expect that US troops on a rotational basis will be increased too," Nauseda added.

The Lithuanian-Polish border between Belarus and the west Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is regarded as strategically important, enabling Russia to cut the Baltic countries from Europe if necessary.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

