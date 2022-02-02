UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Wants Regional Rapid Cyberforce To Help Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 08:06 PM

The Lithuania-initiated and coordinated Cyber Rapid Reaction Teams (CRRTs) can be used to assist Ukraine amid tensions with Russia, Lithuanian Vice Minister of National Defense Margiris Abukevicius said on Wednesday

"The Lithuanian-coordinated Cyber Rapid Response Teams and Mutual Assistance in Cybersecurity project is among the most successful and advanced PESCO projects. Putting it to action in support of European common security and defense policy missions and operations, as well as of our partner Ukraine, would the trust in the new capability even more increase," Abukevicius said during the annual meeting of contributors to the CRRTs.

The current CRRT includes Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania, with Slovenia joining the original members this year.

In 2017, Lithuania proposed creating an EU Cyber Response Teams within the PESCO (the EU comprehensive defense package). In 2020, Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania signed an agreement on the establishment of the CRRT. Since the beginning of 2020, the CRRT have launched the first rotation of an international team with Lithuania leading the rotation in 2020, and Romania in 2022.

