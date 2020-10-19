UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian Armed Forces Accuse Belarusian Media Of Spreading Disinformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Lithuanian Armed Forces Accuse Belarusian Media of Spreading Disinformation

The Lithuanian armed forces have accused Belarusian media of disseminating false information about the Baltic country

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Lithuanian armed forces have accused Belarusian media of disseminating false information about the Baltic country.

Only in September, the nation's military detected over 260 cases of alleged disinformation, which mostly targeted Lithuania's foreign policy, energy independence, economy, NATO membership, as well as history, culture, education and protection of constitutional foundations.

According to the Lithuanian armed forces, Belarusian government-controlled media much focused on defense issues last month. The military claims that the news outlets spread a narrative that Lithuania is allegedly encroaching on Belarus' territorial integrity.

Through the month, the media also actively promoted the idea that Lithuania "purportedly provokes Belarus by deploying NATO forces to the border," the armed forces said.

"Over this period, hostile portals highlighted the allegedly aggressive nature of NATO and its threat to regional security.

News portals controlled by Belarus and the Kremlin are spreading manipulative and misleading information that Lithuania, Poland and the United States want to turn Belarus into a battlefield, and NATO, which is planning 'a big war in Europe, sends caravans of military equipment,'" the military stated.

In addition, the Belarusian media accuse Lithuania of "spreading lies about the inadequate safety" of the Russian-built Astravets Nuclear Power Plant, according to the press release.

Belarus-EU relations took a nosedive after the August 9 presidential election, in which incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition has refused to recognize his victory, and its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is now managing protests in Belarus from her self-exile in Lithuania.

With active support from the Baltic nations and Poland, the EU has refused to recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president and slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials.

Related Topics

Election NATO Education Europe Nuclear Independence Belarus Poland United States Lithuania August September Border Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Energy Hall at WETEX 2020 &amp; DSS shows global p ..

14 minutes ago

LDA's Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) holds ma ..

43 seconds ago

District administration Abbottabad establishes Sas ..

44 seconds ago

NA body discusses various criminal laws

4 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

44 minutes ago

Pandemic Becomes Test for Society, Economy, Migran ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.