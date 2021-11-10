UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Border Guards Do Not Shoot At Migrants On Belarus Border - Foreign Ministery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

Lithuanian Border Guards Do Not Shoot at Migrants on Belarus Border - Foreign Ministery

Lithuanian border guards are not firing at refugees gathered on the country's border with Belarus, Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomenas said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Lithuanian border guards are not firing at refugees gathered on the country's border with Belarus, Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomenas said on Wednesday.

On October 29, the Belarusian State Border Committee said Lithuanian border security officers physically dragged Iraqi migrants to the border with Belarus and threatened to shoot them if they attempted to return.

"There was no firing at our borders. And our officers did not use any weapons. Even if firing (of weapons) can be heard, it probably comes from the side of Belarus," Adomenas said on air with Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow).

The minister noted that the only aggression that could be observed at the border with Belarus comes from Belarusian border guards and special services who threaten the refugees.

Adomenas added that Lithuanian border guards only have the authority to detain border violators and not shoot at them.

Polish border guards have accused Belarusian soldiers of staging "provocations" at the border, such as shooting blank cartridges in their direction and throwing explosives. Adomenas stressed that neither Lithuanian nor Polish border guards used, or attempted to use weapons aimed at refugees.

Since summer, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of people illegally crossing the border from Belarus, accusing the country of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on Minsk. Belarus, in turn, said that it could no longer suppress migration to neighboring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.

Related Topics

Firing Moscow Russia Threatened Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia October Border From Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

JSC Russian Helicopters to Debut Wide Range Milita ..

JSC Russian Helicopters to Debut Wide Range Military Equipment at Dubai Exhibiti ..

5 minutes ago
 28 sugar fair price shops established in Abbottaba ..

28 sugar fair price shops established in Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 Officers directed to ensure transparency

Officers directed to ensure transparency

9 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Students' delegation visit 'Lok Virsa'

Students' delegation visit 'Lok Virsa'

9 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister, EU Council Chief to Talk Be ..

Polish Prime Minister, EU Council Chief to Talk Belarus Border Migrant Crisis La ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.