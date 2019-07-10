UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian Broadcasting Watchdog Bans Access To Sputnik Lietuva Website

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:42 PM

Lithuanian Broadcasting Watchdog Bans Access to Sputnik Lietuva Website

The Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (RTCL) has ordered to ban access to the website of Sputnik Lietuva news agency over alleged copyright breach, the agency reported on Wednesday, citing the watchdog's press service

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (RTCL) has ordered to ban access to the website of Sputnik Lietuva news agency over alleged copyright breach, the agency reported on Wednesday, citing the watchdog's press service.

The LRT broadcaster reportedly complained of a breach to the watchdog on July 3, suggesting that Sputnik Lietuva had posted some of LRT materials on its website without permission.

According to Sputnik Lietuva, RTCL ruled in favor of LRT and decided to instruct internet providers to block access to the agency's website.

"LRT turned to the website administrator and hosting provider asking to delete the content protected by copyright that was published illegally, but it continued to be published illegally.

The website administrator continued to indirectly encourage users to keep using the illegally published materials that were protected by copyright," the watchdog said, as quoted by Sputnik Lietuva.

The decision to block access to the website will enter force only after a court in Vilnius confirms it.

In late May, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lietuva, Marat Kasem, said he had been briefly detained upon arrival at Vilnius airport, told that he was considered a "national security threat," banned from entering Lithuania for five years and immediately deported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the policy of Baltic countries, putting obstacles to the work of the Russian media.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Vilnius Lithuania May July Media TV From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Macron's Aide, Iranian Security Chief Discuss JCPO ..

12 seconds ago

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Iran to Provide Medic ..

14 seconds ago

USAID distributes computer tablets among Sindh Uni ..

15 seconds ago

Anti-dengue surveillance underway

17 seconds ago

Trump Administration Has Firm Intentions to Conduc ..

9 minutes ago

CDA removes encroachments from Margalla Town

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.