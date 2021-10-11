Lithuanian Company Says Suspending Railroad Construction Over Sanctions on Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Lithuanian railroad infrastructure company LTG Infra has announced it is suspending the construction of a domestic railroad line, as it believes sanctions against Belarus would decrease the number of passengers and quantity of goods transported.

"We anticipate that sanctions could have a negative impact on the full utilisation of public railway infrastructure capacity due to lower freight and passenger flows, as well as on the company's revenue. Having evaluated these risks, we temporarily suspend implementation of the project worth 60 million Euros ($69.4 million)," the company said, as quoted by Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

The line in question was expected to serve in parallel with an existing railroad connecting the towns of Plunge and Sateikiai.

Relations between Minsk and Western nations soured after the 2020 presidential election in Belarus that was followed by mass protests. Several countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities, accusing Minsk of electoral fraud and human rights violations. Some of the restrictions concern trade in oil products, fertilizers and raw materials.