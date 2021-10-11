UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Company Says Suspending Railroad Construction Over Sanctions On Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Lithuanian Company Says Suspending Railroad Construction Over Sanctions on Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Lithuanian railroad infrastructure company LTG Infra has announced it is suspending the construction of a domestic railroad line, as it believes sanctions against Belarus would decrease the number of passengers and quantity of goods transported.

"We anticipate that sanctions could have a negative impact on the full utilisation of public railway infrastructure capacity due to lower freight and passenger flows, as well as on the company's revenue. Having evaluated these risks, we temporarily suspend implementation of the project worth 60 million Euros ($69.4 million)," the company said, as quoted by Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

The line in question was expected to serve in parallel with an existing railroad connecting the towns of Plunge and Sateikiai.

Relations between Minsk and Western nations soured after the 2020 presidential election in Belarus that was followed by mass protests. Several countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities, accusing Minsk of electoral fraud and human rights violations. Some of the restrictions concern trade in oil products, fertilizers and raw materials.

Related Topics

Election European Union Company Oil Minsk United Kingdom Belarus United States 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

48 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November fe ..

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November featuring participants from 70 c ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workpl ..

AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workplace awareness of medical emerg ..

1 hour ago
 48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.