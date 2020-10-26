Lithuanian Conservative Homeland Union Wins Second Round of Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Lithuania's center-right opposition party, the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats, claimed victory in the second round of the parliamentary election, Lithuania's Central Electoral Commission said on Monday.

According to the commission, the Homeland Union won 50 of 141 seats in parliament, with its major rival, the Union of Farmers and Greens ruling party coming second with 32 seats.

Former Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte, who is expected to become the new prime minister, said that the Homeland Union would form a coalition with two liberal parties, the Liberal Union and the Freedom party, which won 14 and 12 seats respectively.