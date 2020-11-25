UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Consulate General's Vehicle Runs Over Woman In St. Petersburg - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:33 PM

Lithuanian Consulate General's Vehicle Runs Over Woman in St. Petersburg - Source

A vehicle belonging to the Lithuanian Consulate General ran over a woman in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A vehicle belonging to the Lithuanian Consulate General ran over a woman in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"The vehicle of the Consulate General of Lithuania on Wednesday morning ran over a woman at the intersection of Kronverkskiy Avenue and Zverinskaya Street in St.

Petersburg," the source said, providing no other details.

According to local media, the road accident occurred near a pedestrian crossing. The woman was hospitalized in moderate condition.

No official confirmation of this information has been provided so far.

