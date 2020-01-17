Lithuanian Convicted of Spying for Russia to Challenge Sentence in Supreme Court - Lawyer

Lithuanian national Roman Seselj, who has been sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of spying for Russia, will challenge this ruling in Lithuania's Supreme Court, his lawyer, Arunas Marcinkevicius told Sputnik, after the Court of Appeal upheld his conviction

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Lithuanian national Roman Seselj, who has been sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of spying for Russia, will challenge this ruling in Lithuania's Supreme Court, his lawyer, Arunas Marcinkevicius told Sputnik, after the Court of Appeal upheld his conviction.

"We will definitely challenge this decision.

We have three months to file the cassation appeal with the Supreme Court, and we will definitely do it," the lawyer said.

The lawyer also said that the defense did not agree with the charges, citing the lack of substantiating evidence.

Seselj was detained by Lithuanian law enforcement authorities in December 2017 on suspicion of transferring information to Russia about strategic Lithuanian facilities located at the Klaipeda Port.