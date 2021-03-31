UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Court Extends Russian Citizen Mel's Term Of Imprisonment To 10 Years

Wed 31st March 2021

Lithuania's court of appeals announced on Wednesday that Russian citizen Yury Mel's term of imprisonment in the 1991 riots case would be extended to 10 years, the Lithuanian radio reported

Mel, a former Russian army officer, was detained in 2014 in Lithuania.

In March 2019 he and more than 60 other Russian citizens were found guilty of killings during the clashes that rocked Vilnius in January 1991 in the wake of the declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. Mel was sentenced to seven years in prison. As the former officer was in detention in 2014, he was supposed to be freed this year. However, the Lithuanian prosecutor general's office demanded extending the prison term.

