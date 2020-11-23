Lithuanian Defense Minister Says Biden to Open New Chapter in Transatlantic Ties

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis said Monday the United States would open a new chapter of transatlantic relations with Joe Biden at the helm.

Several US media outlets have declared the Democratic challenger the winner of the presidential election, but the incumbent president, Donald Trump, has contested the results of the election.

"With the newly elected president of the United States we will be opening the fresh chapter of transatlantic relations. We are here to show that we are serious about making this chapter meaningful for both sides," Karoblis said during the three-day online debates organized by the Friends of Europe think tank.

The minister said that Lithuania had always supported strong transatlantic relations and advocated for stronger US presence in Europe.