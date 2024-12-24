Lithuanian, Dutch PMs Meet On Bilateral Ties, Security
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof discussed bilateral ties and security cooperation during talks in Vilnius on Tuesday
Paluckas highlighted the Netherlands as a key economic partner, pointing to opportunities for further cooperation in high-value sectors.
He also praised the Netherlands' role in regional security.
The two leaders also visited troops at a military base, where a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) multinational battle group is under Dutch command.
