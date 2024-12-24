Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 09:32 PM

VILNIUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof discussed bilateral ties and security cooperation during talks in Vilnius on Tuesday.

Paluckas highlighted the Netherlands as a key economic partner, pointing to opportunities for further cooperation in high-value sectors.

He also praised the Netherlands' role in regional security.

The two leaders also visited troops at a military base, where a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) multinational battle group is under Dutch command.

