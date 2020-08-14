Lithuanian, Estonian Leaders Agree to Support Sanctions Against Minsk If Situation Worsens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Presidents of Lithuania and Estonia, Gitanas Nauseda and Kersti Kaljulaid agreed to support sanctions against Minsk if the situation with violent riots following the presidential election in the country does not improve, the office of the Lithuanian president announced on Friday.

"Estonia also contributes to President Nauseda's initiative to assume the role of a moderator to deescalate the situation in Belarus. The leaders of Poland, Latvia, and Estonia have already expressed support to the three-step plan for Belarus drafted by the President. Lithuania and Estonia agreed to support the sanctions on Belarus in case the situation in the country failed to improve," the statement reads.

The presidents agreed that the situation requires special attention and consolidated efforts to stop the repression against civilians, release all detainees and establish a dialogue with the society.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Hundreds of protesters were injured. The authorities said that 121 police officers also sustained injuries during the protests. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.