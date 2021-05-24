UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Flights To Avoid Belarusian Airspace Starting Tuesday Midnight GMT - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Lithuanian Flights to Avoid Belarusian Airspace Starting Tuesday Midnight GMT - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis announced on Monday that Poland's LOT, Hungary's Wizz and Latvia's AirBaltic airlines are voluntarily avoiding the Belarusian airspace.

The minister confirmed that all flights to and from Lithuanian airports must avoid the airspace of neighboring Belarus, Reuters news agency reported.

The ban enters into force on 03:00 Tuesday local time (midnight GMT).

