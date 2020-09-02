Lithuanian Foreign Minister Announces Support Plan for Belarusians

Lithuania has drawn up a support plan for Belarus that will streamline the visa application process and open the small Baltic nation's labor market to Belarusians, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Lithuania has drawn up a support plan for Belarus that will streamline the visa application process and open the small Baltic nation's labor market to Belarusians, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Wednesday.

"Today Lithuanian Government approved a special Belarus' People Support Plan aimed at helping victims of repressions, promoting studies for Belorusians in Lithuanian universities, facilitating obtainment of national visas and integration into Lithuania's labor market," he tweeted.

Lithuania has banned dozens of senior Belarusian officials from entering, including President Alexander Lukashenko, whose reelection on August 9 triggered a wave of anti-government protests. Lukashenko said the Baltic countries had been set on Belarus by their allies.