MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius on Monday announced he had asked for an international response to alleged violence against the people of Belarus during his meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.

Earlier in the day, Biegun and Linkevicius had a meeting in Vilnius.

"At mtng w U.S. Deputy Secretary of State S. Biegun, I called for strong international action in response to the recent brutalities against the Belarusian people. I also thanked [the United States] for pivotal role in strengthening [Lithuania's] & region's security.

Strategic [Lithuania-US] partnership is as strong as ever," Linkevicius tweeted.

A wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election, in which President Alexander Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, according to official figures. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Three deaths among the protesters have been confirmed by the authorities.