Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls For Int'l Response To Belarus Authorities' 'Brutalities'

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius on Monday called for a strong international response to the "brutalities" of the Belarus authorities against protesters seeking a democratic change in the republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius on Monday called for a strong international response to the "brutalities" of the Belarus authorities against protesters seeking a democratic change in the republic.

Earlier in the day, Linkevicius held a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and the sides discussed the current political crisis in Belarus among other issues.

"At mtng w U.S. Deputy Secretary of State S. Biegun, I called for strong international action in response to the recent brutalities against the Belarusian people. I also thanked the United States for pivotal role in strengthening Lithuanian region's security. Strategic Lithuania-US partnership is as strong as ever," the Lithuanian foreign minister said on Twitter.

Minsk on Sunday was the stage of a massive opposition rally calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down. Unconfirmed estimates claimed that the number of people gathered was around 100,000.

Security forces did not attempt to quash the demonstrations or apprehend any of the protesters. Roads leading up to the presidential residence and key official buildings were blocked.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Demonstrations were harshly suppressed by the security forces during the first several days of the unrest. However, law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

