Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls for United Response to Belarus During NB8 Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

Vilnius is calling on the member states of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) to mount a united response to the ongoing political situation in Belarus, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said following a meeting of the group on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Vilnius is calling on the member states of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) to mount a united response to the ongoing political situation in Belarus, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said following a meeting of the group on Wednesday.

"At an important and timely #NB8 meeting in Tallinn today, I called for united actions in response to the situation in #Belarus as brutal oppression and human rights violations are continuously intensifying," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.

The Lithuanian authorities have strongly criticized the Belarusian government for its response to the protest movement that has sprung up in Minsk and other cities following the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office.

Leading opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who finished in second place in the election, fled to Lithuania in August, and Vilnius has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials for their role in the election.

During an interview with Russian broadcasters, Lukashenko accused Lithuania, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine, of directing the protest movement that has gripped Belarus over the past month.