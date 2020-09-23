Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls Lukashenko Inauguration 'Farce'

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Wednesday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration was "forged" and could be considered a farce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Wednesday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration was "forged" and could be considered a farce.

Lukashenko was sworn in as the president of Belarus earlier in the day. While the ceremony was not publicly announced in advance, several hundred people were present at the inauguration at the Palace of Independence, including officials, lawmakers, athletes and media personalities.

"Such a farce.

Forged elections. Forged inauguration. The former president of #Belarus does not become less former. Quite the contrary. His illegitimacy is a fact with all the consequences that this entails," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also called the elections in Belarus forged, noting that Lukashenko's regime was illegitimate. The president called on the United Nations to closely monitor the situation in Belarus and urge the country's authorities to respect human rights.