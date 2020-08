Lithuanian Foreign Minister Denies NATO Buildup Near Belarusian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius denied on Sunday claims made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that NATO was pulling troops to Belarus' border.

Lukashenko, who won a new term in an election that the European Union says was rigged, announced on Saturday that he had asked Russia for military aid if needed, after criticizing NATO for holding drills in neighboring Lithuania and Poland.

"The recent statement by the former president of #Belarus about increasing concentration of @NATO military forces at Belarus' borders is a lie. Looks he desperately tries to prove call for Russia's help and completely ruin country's independence. Lamentable," Linkevicius tweeted.