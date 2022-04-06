Lithuanian Foreign Minister Disappointed With 5th Package of EU Sanctions Against Russia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he was disappointed with the negotiations on the fifth package of EU anti-Russian sanctions due to the lack of measures against Russian oil in it

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he was disappointed with the negotiations on the fifth package of EU anti-Russian sanctions due to the lack of measures against Russian oil in it.

"We have to be serious about sanctions and oil, I think, is the next logical step that has to be taken," he said before the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

The minister decided to joke about anti-Russian energy sanctions and suggested imposing sanctions "on candles and firewood."

He stressed that it was necessary to give some European countries time to refuse Russian gas, and Russian oil can be abandoned right now.