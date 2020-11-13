Lithuanian Foreign Minister Discusses Situation in Georgia With Counterpart From Tbilisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius in a phone call with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani stressed the importance of political dialogue and trust in the electoral process in Georgia.

"Spoke by phone with my Georgian colleague @DZalkaliani, stressed the importance of political dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition. Trust in electoral process must be restored. Lithuania stands by #Georgia on its Euro-Atlantic integration path," Linkevicius tweeted Friday.

In a tweet of his own, Zalkaliani confirmed the phone call and said the two had a fruitful discussion on regional matters and the political dialogue underway in the southern Caucasian republic.

Negotiation between the ruling party Georgian Dream and opposition parties kicked off a day prior on the back of a disputed parliamentary election and street protests.

Protests have continued despite coronavirus restrictions in place and have led to disparate clashes with law enforcement. Protesters plan to demonstrate during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit next week.