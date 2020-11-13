UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Discusses Situation In Georgia With Counterpart From Tbilisi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Discusses Situation in Georgia With Counterpart From Tbilisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius in a phone call with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani stressed the importance of political dialogue and trust in the electoral process in Georgia.

"Spoke by phone with my Georgian colleague @DZalkaliani, stressed the importance of political dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition. Trust in electoral process must be restored. Lithuania stands by #Georgia on its Euro-Atlantic integration path," Linkevicius tweeted Friday.

In a tweet of his own, Zalkaliani confirmed the phone call and said the two had a fruitful discussion on regional matters and the political dialogue underway in the southern Caucasian republic.

Negotiation between the ruling party Georgian Dream and opposition parties kicked off a day prior on the back of a disputed parliamentary election and street protests.

Protests have continued despite coronavirus restrictions in place and have led to disparate clashes with law enforcement. Protesters plan to demonstrate during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit next week.

Related Topics

Election Visit David Georgia Lithuania Opposition Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh’s Talha ..

18 minutes ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

40 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

57 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

1 hour ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

1 hour ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.