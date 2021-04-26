UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Hopes EU Will Boost Humanitarian, Economic Support For Armenia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Hopes EU Will Boost Humanitarian, Economic Support for Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Lithuania is hoping that the European Union will expand its assistance to Armenia in political, humanitarian, healthcare and economic spheres, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

"We would like to see more European large-scale assistance mechanisms [for Armenia]. I think we can find ways to boost this assistance in political, humanitarian, economic aspects.

I believe that we can deepen cooperation, expand opportunities and provide support," Landsbergis said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian.

According to the top diplomat, Brussels is ready to help Yerevan if the latter officially asks for any assistance.

The European Union-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which entered into force on March 1, creates a solid platform for cooperation, Landsbergis noted, adding that Europe could be more actively involved in supporting Armenia.

