Lithuanian Foreign Minister On Way To Washington To Meet With Pompeo

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday that he was on his way to Washington to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other high-ranking officials and discuss bilateral partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday that he was on his way to Washington to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other high-ranking officials and discuss bilateral partnership.

"En route to Washington D.C. for a meeting with U.S.

Secretary of State @SecPompeo and key US officials, to reaffirm strategic Lithuania-US partnership, discuss transatlantic relations, cooperation within @NATO, the most pressing regional and global challenges," Linkevicius tweeted.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Linkevicius will also meet with US Undersecretary of Energy Mark Menezes, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

The ministry also said in a press release that the sides would discuss the ongoing political crisis in Belarus and sign the Memorandum of Understanding on the 5G network.

