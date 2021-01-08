UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Promises Support To Belarus 'Real Leader' Tikhanovskaya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Promises Support to Belarus 'Real Leader' Tikhanovskaya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday promised support to Belarus' opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the Baltic country since the August presidential election.

"Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is the real leader of Belarus, with whom we discussed serious problems of Belarus, ranging from help to secure early access to EU COVID-19 vaccine for the Belarusian people to Belarus' daily fight for free and fair elections," Gabrielius said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it considered the 38-year-old Belarus' legitimate representative.

It cited the top diplomat as saying that Vilnius would continue its close cooperation with Tikhanovskaya to help the Belarusian people in their "struggle for freedom."

Tikhanovskaya lost the August 9 election to Belarus' long time president, Alexander Lukashenko, who won more than 80 percent of the vote. She fled to Lithuania amid protests against perceived electoral fraud and set up a transitional government with the help of Baltic state authorities.

