Lithuanian Foreign Minister Resigns Over Belaruskali Transit Scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Friday he had submitted an official letter of resignation due to reputation damage to Lithuania in connection with the ongoing transit of Belaruskali products through Lithuania.

"Seeing the current situation related to the continued transportation of Belarusian goods through Lithuania after the sanctions imposed by the United States and understanding what reputational challenges this creates for the government of the Republic of Lithuania headed by you, please accept my resignation and dismiss me from the post of foreign minister as soon as possible," Landsbergis said in a statement quoted by the Delfi.lt portal.