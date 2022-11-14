MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday that the end of the conflict in Ukraine is possible only on the conditions set by Kiev, and until then the West will support Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers are holding a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

"Peace in Ukraine can only come under Ukrainian terms. The speculations that we found in public sphere are unhelpful and therefore it is important that Europe sends a very clear message that we will support Ukraine to the peace that will be settled by them," Landsbergis told reporters before the summit.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, demanding restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, "compensation for all damages caused by the war," and guarantees that the conflict "will not happen again," among others.