Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says Ready To Resign, Awaits Prime Minister's Decision

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Thursday that he is ready to resign over the scandal with the ongoing transit of Belaruskali fertilizers via the Baltic country.

"Last night I told the prime minister that I was ready to resign and waiting for the decision ... I understand that there is reputational damage to Lithuania," Landsbergis told reporters, as quoted by the LRT broadcaster.

