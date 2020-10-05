UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Self-isolates After Macron Visit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolates after Macron visit

Lithuania's foreign minister is self-isolating after a French embassy official he met during President Emmanuel Macron's visit tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Monday

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Lithuania's foreign minister is self-isolating after a French embassy official he met during President Emmanuel Macron's visit tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Monday.

Linas Linkevicius "will be in self-isolation this week", his spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene told AFP.

She later said the minister tested negative on Monday but would continue his self-isolation.

The French embassy in Vilnius reported two people at the diplomatic mission had tested positive but the visiting delegation had tested negative.

"The two persons who were tested positive work at the French embassy. The whole delegation coming from Paris was tested negative before leaving and all necessary precautions were respected during the visit," spokesman Sami Fisek told AFP.

A French presidency source told AFP that Macron himself had not been in contact with the people who tested positive.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife also took a virus test after contact with one of the French officials and it was negative.

Macron visited Lithuania on September 28-29.

