Lithuanian Foreign Minister To Visit United States 'Soon' - Biegun

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun announced on Monday that Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius plans to visit the United States in the near future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun announced on Monday that Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius plans to visit the United States in the near future.

"I am looking forward, we all are looking forward, the Secretary of State is very much looking forward to welcoming the Foreign Minister to the United States soon," Biegun said.

"We expect that we will be able to create the conditions for safe travel as we did for this trip."

Biegun was speaking at a joint press conference with the Lithuanian foreign minister after their bilateral meeting in Vilnius.

The senior US diplomat also plans to visit Moscow and Kiev during his August 24-27 trip to the region to discuss regional and international issues.

