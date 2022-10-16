Lithuanian Foreign Minister Urges Allies to Help Kiev Pay for Starlink, Find Alternative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on Ukraine's partners to help Kiev foot the bill for Starlink satellite services or find an alternative communications provider after Elon Musk said his company cannot continue funding Starlink terminals amid Russia's ongoing special military operation.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the world, launched by SpaceX in February 2018. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Starlink stations have been providing the Kiev forces with access to satellite internet.

"Ukraine's internet connectivity is too important to be left in the hands of one private individual.

Let's find a way to form a coalition of Ukraine's allies to pay for Starlink, or let's find an alternative supplier. Lithuania is ready to contribute," Landsbergis said on Twitter.

In September, SpaceX reportedly notified the US Defense Department that it can no longer donate its Starlink services to Ukraine and requested that the US government fund it instead.

On Friday, Musk confirmed that his company could not indefinitely cover expenses for operations of Starlink terminals, which "has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year."