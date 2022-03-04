Lithuanian Foreign Minister Urges UNSC to Create Safe Zones Around Ukrainian NPPs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on the UN Security Council on Friday to set up safe zones in the areas surrounding nuclear plants in Ukraine following the reports about a fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid the Russian military operation.

In the early hours of Friday, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that fire had erupted outside the nuclear site, prompting one of its blocks to be switched off. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the essential equipment of the plant has not been affected.

The blaze was extinguished, with no casualties reported.

"The UN #SecurityCouncil can prove that it still exists as a meaningful institution by convening immediately and establishing safe zones around the nuclear power plants in #Ukraine & humanitarian corridors for people fleeing from #Russian murderous carnage," Landsbergis tweeted.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.