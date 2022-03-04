UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Urges UNSC To Create Safe Zones Around Ukrainian NPPs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Urges UNSC to Create Safe Zones Around Ukrainian NPPs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on the UN Security Council on Friday to set up safe zones in the areas surrounding nuclear plants in Ukraine following the reports about a fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid the Russian military operation.

In the early hours of Friday, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that fire had erupted outside the nuclear site, prompting one of its blocks to be switched off. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the essential equipment of the plant has not been affected.

The blaze was extinguished, with no casualties reported.

"The UN #SecurityCouncil can prove that it still exists as a meaningful institution by convening immediately and establishing safe zones around the nuclear power plants in #Ukraine & humanitarian corridors for people fleeing from #Russian murderous carnage," Landsbergis tweeted.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear SITE From

Recent Stories

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at contain ..

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at container

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

47 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boas ..

OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as A ..

49 minutes ago

• Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship – The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 20 ..

55 minutes ago
 Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>