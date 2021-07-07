UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Cuts Staff Of Belarusian Embassy After Minsk's Similar Move

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:02 PM

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Cuts Staff of Belarusian Embassy After Minsk's Similar Move

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of Belarus and handed over a note on the reduction of the diplomatic presence of Belarus in the country in response to a similar move by Minsk, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of Belarus and handed over a note on the reduction of the diplomatic presence of Belarus in the country in response to a similar move by Minsk, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Belarus decided to minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania, leaving one consul and three administrative and technical staff at the embassy of this country.

"On 7 July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a chargés d'affaires ad interim of Belarus to Lithuania and handed in a diplomatic note, informing about a reduction of the diplomatic presence of Belarus in the country in response to continuous, systematic, and unfriendly actions of Belarus," the ministry said.

In accordance with the decision of the Lithuanian government, the diplomatic staff of the Belarusian Embassy in Lithuania should be reduced to one employee by midnight on July 12, 2021. To perform administrative and technical functions, no more than three employees should remain in the embassy.

"In addition, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry expressed a protest to the Belarusian representative against the continuing violations of human rights and freedoms, the repression of civil society and independent media in Belarus, called for an immediate release of all political prisoners and other illegally detained persons, and for a cessation of illegal migration flows across the Belarusian-Lithuanian state border," the statement also says.

Related Topics

Protest Civil Society Minsk Belarus Lithuania July Border Media All Government Employment

Recent Stories

24 drug peddlers arrested; police recovered 6232 g ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 7 ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary Awards Russian Trade Minister With Highest ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists offers i ..

19 minutes ago

Martial Law Declared in Haiti After President's As ..

16 minutes ago

UN Security Council Shocked by Haiti President's A ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.