UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest Over Russia's Alleged Airspace Violation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest Over Russia's Alleged Airspace Violation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it invited a representative of the Russian embassy to express protest over the alleged airspace violation by Russian military planes.

"On 16 June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in order to express its protest over a violation of the airspace.

On 15 June, two military planes of the Russian Federation illegally flew into the Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea. Lithuania requires that the latest incident must be explained and all necessary measures taken by Russia to prevent similar incidents in the future," the ministry said in a press release.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that two Su-35 planes of the Russian aerospace forces carried out on Tuesday a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Lithuania June All

Recent Stories

Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former ..

7 minutes ago

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

55 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

1 hour ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.