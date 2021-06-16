MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it invited a representative of the Russian embassy to express protest over the alleged airspace violation by Russian military planes.

"On 16 June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in order to express its protest over a violation of the airspace.

On 15 June, two military planes of the Russian Federation illegally flew into the Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea. Lithuania requires that the latest incident must be explained and all necessary measures taken by Russia to prevent similar incidents in the future," the ministry said in a press release.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that two Su-35 planes of the Russian aerospace forces carried out on Tuesday a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.