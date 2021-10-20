Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Diplomat Over Border Row - Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Belarusian Embassy, handing in a note of strong protest in connection with alleged violations of the Lithuanian state border by Belarusian border guards, the ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Belarusian Embassy, handing in a note of strong protest in connection with alleged violations of the Lithuanian state border by Belarusian border guards, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"On 18 October, a Belarusian border guard violated the Lithuanian state border at Varėna Frontier District (entered into the territory of Lithuania, reaching the state border marker No. 0133 near Druskininkai)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry asked Belarus to explain the incident as quickly as possible and take all measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

"The Foreign Ministry also condemned the orchestration by Belarusian authorities of the flows of illegal migrants from Belarus, the ongoing repression against the civil society, as well as called for the release of all political prisoners and unlawfully detained people," the statement said.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for recent sanctions over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus. Minsk says it can no longer restrain the migrant flow due to the impact of the sanctions.