Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 Municipalities Over COVID-19 - Reports

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine In 12 Municipalities Over COVID-19

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 Municipalities Over COVID-19

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Lithuanian government on Wednesday decided to introduce a quarantine in 12 municipalities from October 26 to November 9 over a surge in COVID-19 cases, media reported.

Quarantine rules will be introduced in the cities of Elektrenai and Marijampole, as well as in the districts of Joniskis, Jurbarkas, Kelme, Klaipeda, Kretinga, Pasvalys, Plunge, Skuodas, Siauliai and Svencionys.

The authorities also decided to extend the quarantine in the district of Raseiniai until November 6.

The introduction of a quarantine prescribes limiting the intensity of urban and suburban traffic. Public gatherings will be limited to five people in one group, with the exception of family members, and children over six years old must wear masks.

Lithuania has confirmed 8,239 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 120 fatalities. A total of 3,599 patients have recovered.

