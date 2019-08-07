Lithuanian Government Proposes Economy Minister as Candidate for EU Commissioner

The Lithuanian government said in a statement on Wednesday it had asked the country's president, Gitanas Nauseda, to approve the candidacy of Economy Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius for the post of EU commissioner

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Lithuanian government said in a statement on Wednesday it had asked the country's president, Gitanas Nauseda, to approve the candidacy of Economy Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius for the post of EU commissioner.

"If the president takes the positive decision, the Seimas [parliament] will be referred to for the approval [of the candidacy]," the statement read.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has said that the Baltic country was seeking energy, economy or external border protection portfolios in the next European Commission, headed by former German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.

EU member states have to submit their candidate proposals by August 26.