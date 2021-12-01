The Lithuanian government has asked the government to declare a state of emergency at its border with Poland from December 10 over the situation with migrants, Reuters reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Lithuanian government has asked the government to declare a state of emergency at its border with Poland from December 10 over the situation with migrants, Reuters reported.

This proposal is among is part of measures to prevent the smuggling of migrants.