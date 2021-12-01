UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Gov't Asks Parliament To Declare Emergency At Border With Poland - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 05:54 PM

Lithuanian Gov't Asks Parliament to Declare Emergency at Border With Poland - Reports

The Lithuanian government has asked the government to declare a state of emergency at its border with Poland from December 10 over the situation with migrants, Reuters reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Lithuanian government has asked the government to declare a state of emergency at its border with Poland from December 10 over the situation with migrants, Reuters reported.

This proposal is among is part of measures to prevent the smuggling of migrants.

Related Topics

Poland December Border From Government

Recent Stories

Defense of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Files ..

Defense of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Files Cassation Appeal Against Libe ..

2 minutes ago
 Decision on Travel Restrictions Within EU to Be Ma ..

Decision on Travel Restrictions Within EU to Be Made by End of Week - French Gov ..

2 minutes ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach ..

Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach of national cricket team

16 minutes ago
 India Delays Restart of Scheduled Foreign Flights ..

India Delays Restart of Scheduled Foreign Flights Amid Virus Variant Concerns

12 minutes ago
 Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVI ..

Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions - I ..

25 minutes ago
 50th National Day celebrates five decades of achie ..

50th National Day celebrates five decades of achievements: WAM Director-General

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.