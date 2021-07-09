VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Lithuanian government decided on Friday to limit the movement of illegal migrants within the country's borders in view of the recent surge in migration.

Earlier in the month, the Baltic country declared an emergency over an influx of illegal migrants from Belarus. Some 1,500 people ” many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians ” have been caught trying to cross into the country this year, more than 19 times the number recorded during all of 2020.

The government declared that crossing the border and staying in temporary shelters does not give illegals the status of official arrivals until the authorities recognize them as such. Meanwhile, those who have requested asylum after illegally crossing the border will not be allowed to move freely until they are granted official entry.

The government added that during crises, such as war, a state of emergency, or a rapid increase in migration, some of the asylum seekers' rights can be curtailed by the government if they cannot be guaranteed. This, however, does not apply to the right to proper medical assistance and material conditions.

It was also proposed to speed up the decision-making process on granting asylum to ten days.

The government's initiatives will be put before the country's parliament for approval during a special session next week.

Lithuania's authorities are accusing Belarus of using migration as a tool to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, has said that Minsk is unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.