Lithuanian Journalists Criticize Crackdown on Media Amid Protests in Belarus

The editorial staff of 10 Lithuanian media expressed their solidarity on Thursday with news workers in neighboring Belarus, who they said were suffering from a post-vote crackdown

"We condemn the persecution of journalists by the Belarusian authorities, the restriction of access to the internet, and other measures that prevent the media from fulfilling their duty to inform the public," the message shared online by the Estonia-based Baltic News Service read.

The editors called for an immediate end to journalists' arrests and offered independent Belarusian media to provide them with news content to be shared free of charge.

Thousands of people, including Belarusian and foreign journalists, have been detained, deported, assaulted or went missing after protests broke out across the country in the late hours of Sunday after Belarus's long-time president, Alexander Lukashenko, was declared the winner of the recent election, securing a sixth straight term in office.