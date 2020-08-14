UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Lawmakers Eye To Go To Belarus To 'Monitor Situation' Amid Protests - Reports

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Lawmakers of the Lithuanian parliament, the Seimas, are indenting to go to Belarus "to monitor the situation" in the country amid massive protests opposing the outcome of the presidential election

Arvydas Anusauskas, a lawmaker from the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats political party called on the parliament's board to foam a group of lawmakers who would go to Belarus and serve as mediators in the ongoing crisis.

The board, in turn, asked three parliamentary committees to form a delegation and visit's agenda by August 18.

Earlier in the week, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged the Belarusian authorities to refrain from using force against the protesters, release all detainees and form a national council for a dialogue with the society.

According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the ballots in the August 9 vote. The opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting. The opposition candidate left Belarus for Lithuania on Tuesday after being pressured to do so by the Belarusian authorities, according to her campaign office.

