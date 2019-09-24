Lithuanian Lawmakers to Consider Allowing Former President Paksas to Run for Parliament

(@imziishan)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Lithuanian parliament has decided to consider amending the constitution in order to allow former President Rolandas Paksas to run for parliament

In 2004, the Lithuanian parliament impeached Paksas on three charges: granting citizenship to his election campaign sponsor, Russian businessman Yuri Borisov, failing to ensure the conditions for protecting state secrets and abusing power. The Constitutional Court banned Paksas for life from running in presidential and parliamentary elections, and said that this ban could only be reversed if the constitution was changed. In 2011, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the ban was disproportionate.

A relevant amendment was introduced by the conservative Christian Democrats. National lawmakers agreed to consider the bill in a 93-2 vote, with five abstentions. The amendment now has to be reviewed by the Legal Affairs Committee, Human Rights Committee and Constitutional Commission.

The bill is expected to be considered and put to a final vote at a parliamentary session on December 10.

The amendment to Section 74 of the Lithuanian Constitution provides that a person who is removed from office by impeachment may be elected as a member of parliament no earlier than 10 years after the fact. This person will also not have the right to either run for president or occupy any other position that involves taking a constitutional oath.

Paksas, who served as Lithuanian president from 2003-2004, previously criticized the amendment as a violation of the constitution, which says that all members of parliament are equal. In addition, according to the former president, the Strasbourg court explained that the right to participate in the elections, which he was deprived of, applies to all elections, including municipal, parliamentary, presidential or any other.