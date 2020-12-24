UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Leader Creates Coalition Of 7 Nations To Support Of Moldova's Sandu - Vilnius

Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has brought together a coalition of seven countries in support of Moldova's Maia Sandu, who assumed the presidential office on Thursday, the Lithuanian presidential office said, adding that the coalition also includes Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The inauguration ceremony of Sandu took place in the Republic Palace earlier on Thursday. Under the Moldovan legislation, the president takes office immediately after the inauguration.

"President Gitanas Nauseda brought together Latvian, Estonian, Czech, Polish, Romanian and Slovakian leaders to express support for the democratically elected President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is inaugurated today. In a joint statement, the Presidents of seven EU member states express support to Maia Sandu's efforts to follow the path of European integration," the office said in a press release.

The leaders of the seven countries reiterated their resolute support for Moldova's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the European path chosen by the country's citizens, the office said, citing the president's joint statement.

"We stand by the President Maia Sandu in her endeavors to establish a functioning democratic system that reflects the will of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. We are also ready to share our reform and European integration experience that could contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of the Republic of Moldova on its path towards the European Union," the joint statement added.

In November, Sandu secured victory in the presidential runoff with 57.75 percent of the vote, ahead of former President Igor Dodon who had 42.25 percent.

