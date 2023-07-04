Open Menu

Lithuanian National Dies In Kiev, Presumably From Wounds Sustained In Combat - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Lithuanian National Dies in Kiev, Presumably From Wounds Sustained in Combat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Lithuanian national Valerijus Polkovnikovas, who fought for Ukraine near Bakhmut and trained Ukrainian military in operating drones, has died in a hospital in Kiev, Lithuanian media reported on Tuesday.

His colleague Rokas Pauliukaitis told Lithuanian news outlet 15min that Polkovnikovas had died from the injuries he had sustained near Bakhmut, although later Pauliukaitis said that his first report was "too hasty" and that Polkovnikovas's injuries had not been the Primary cause of his death.

Lithuanian foreign ministry official Paulina Levickyte told 15min that a Lithuanian national had indeed died in a hospital in Kiev, adding that the Lithuanian embassy to Ukraine had no knowledge whether his death was caused by combat injuries.

The news outlet noted that Polkovnikovas served in the Ukrainian armed forces for several months, training Ukrainian soldiers in the use of drones.

