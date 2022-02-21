Lithuanian, NATO Forces Begin 'Strong Griffin 2022' Military Drills

Lithuania has begun "Strong Griffin 2022" military drills allied by NATO's advanced battle group, Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Lithuania has begun "Strong Griffin 2022" military drills allied by NATO's advanced battle group, Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Monday.

"Practice makes perfect. On February 21 - March 8 a number of international and national scale exercises to enhance military training will take place in Lithuania," the Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Twitter.

Nearly 1,500 military personnel of Lithuania's infantry brigade Zemaitija will take part in the drills near the Lithuanian towns of Pabrade's and Kazlu Ruda's. NATO's advanced battle group, as well as the United States' rotational forces, volunteer defense forces, an airborne battalion of the US Air Force, British land forces, and other military units will join the drills, according to a statement from the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

"Along with the field tactical exercises, the live-fire exercises will also be performed, during which the infantry weapons and anti-tank systems Javelin would be fired," the statement added.

It also noted that these are annually scheduled exercises aimed to train Zemaitija units to perform defensive and assault operations assisted by allies, and to train the units' abilities to respond to hybrid threats.