UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian, NATO Forces Begin 'Strong Griffin 2022' Military Drills

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Lithuanian, NATO Forces Begin 'Strong Griffin 2022' Military Drills

Lithuania has begun "Strong Griffin 2022" military drills allied by NATO's advanced battle group, Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Lithuania has begun "Strong Griffin 2022" military drills allied by NATO's advanced battle group, Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Monday.

"Practice makes perfect. On February 21 - March 8 a number of international and national scale exercises to enhance military training will take place in Lithuania," the Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Twitter.

Nearly 1,500 military personnel of Lithuania's infantry brigade Zemaitija will take part in the drills near the Lithuanian towns of Pabrade's and Kazlu Ruda's. NATO's advanced battle group, as well as the United States' rotational forces, volunteer defense forces, an airborne battalion of the US Air Force, British land forces, and other military units will join the drills, according to a statement from the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

"Along with the field tactical exercises, the live-fire exercises will also be performed, during which the infantry weapons and anti-tank systems Javelin would be fired," the statement added.

It also noted that these are annually scheduled exercises aimed to train Zemaitija units to perform defensive and assault operations assisted by allies, and to train the units' abilities to respond to hybrid threats.

Related Topics

NATO Twitter United States Lithuania February March From

Recent Stories

Farmers advised not to use urea on wheat now

Farmers advised not to use urea on wheat now

49 seconds ago
 France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Pari ..

France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Paris Friday

51 seconds ago
 EU agrees to help Cyprus manage record migrant inf ..

EU agrees to help Cyprus manage record migrant influx

52 seconds ago
 Putin: US Easily Rejects Any Documents It Signed

Putin: US Easily Rejects Any Documents It Signed

54 seconds ago
 Minor girl killed, 6 injured in road accident

Minor girl killed, 6 injured in road accident

8 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize Gems and Jewelry Expo in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>