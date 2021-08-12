Asta Skaisgiryte, the chief foreign policy adviser to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda confirmed on Thursday that the country's foreign ministry was hacked and important documents were stolen, and speculated that they might be linked to the recent civil unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Asta Skaisgiryte, the chief foreign policy adviser to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda confirmed on Thursday that the country's foreign ministry was hacked and important documents were stolen, and speculated that they might be linked to the recent civil unrest.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered in Vilnius outside of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, to voice their rejection of planned restrictions for those without COVID-19 immunity, leading to the arrest of 26 people. This coincided with the unrest which broke out in the Rudninkai migrant camp in southeastern Lithuania.

Meanwhile, an alleged hacker announced the sale of over 1.6 million emails and documents from the ministry, the public broadcaster LRT reported. Later, the ministry confirmed the data breach but did not elaborate on the damage.

"The riots outside the Seimas and in Rudninkai and information emerging on the same day that important documents had been stolen from the Foreign Ministry. Too many coincidences to be considered accidental," Skaisgiryte told Lithuanian LRT Radio.

Nauseda told Baltic news outlet Delfi that an investigation into the breach is underway and that the stolen information was considered classified.