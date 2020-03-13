(@FahadShabbir)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Lithuanian parliament has registered resolution calling for EU sanctions against Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and other companies working on the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant.

The document has been drawn up by members of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats and draws attention to the fact that the parliament had previously recognized the power plant as an unsafe facility that undermines national security.

As for specific measures, the Christian Democrats are calling for limits to energy supply from Belarus; a legally binding decision from the European Union on the alleged threats created by the nuclear plant; and sanctions against the plant's operating company, Rosatom, and other companies involved.

They are also urging the authorities to convince the EU to support Vilnius in its push to prevent Belarusian electricity from reaching European markets, and exit the 1963 Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.

The nuclear power plant is being constructed by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Rosatom, in the Grodno Region near the city of Astravets. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 water-water energetic reactors.

Lithuania has been protesting its construction since day one, claiming it to be dangerous. Minsk has meanwhile maintained that the project meets the highest security standards.