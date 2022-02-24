UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Parliament Approves State Of Emergency Until March 10

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Lithuanian Parliament Approves State of Emergency Until March 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Lithuanian parliament (Seimas) on Thursday voted for the introduction of the state of emergency in the country until March 10, following the decree of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

"Taking into account the decree of the republic's president, Gitanas Nauseda, on February 24, the members of the Seimas assembled for an extraordinary session to approve the state of emergency in Lithuania," the parliament's press service said, adding that "All 118 members of the Seimas participating in the session unanimously voted for the resolution.

"

"Under the president's decree, the state of emergency is introduced all across the territory of Lithuania for the period from 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) February 24, 2022, to 00:00 March 10, 2022 (22:00 GMT March 9)," the statement read.

Lithuania introduced the state of emergency amid "Russia's actions posing a threat to the paramount interests of Lithuania's national security regarding the reliable control and protection of the state border among other things."

