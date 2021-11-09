Lithuanian Parliament Declares State of Emergency on Border With Belarus

The Seimas of Lithuania has declared a state of emergency along the border with Belarus amid the situation with migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Seimas of Lithuania has declared a state of emergency along the border with Belarus amid the situation with migrants.

Earlier, the Lithuanian government decided to declare a state of emergency on the border with Belarus due to the flow of migrants, this decision still had to be approved by the parliament.

"The @LRSeimas has declared a state of emergency on the border with #Belarus. Such decision was made for the first time in the history of restored independend #Lithuania," the parliament said on Twitter.

According to Sputnik Lithuania, 122 lawmakers backed the decision, one opposed, and there were no abstentions.

The state of emergency will take effect on November 10 and will last for one month. It will be in effect along the border of Lithuania with Belarus, and will also apply to the settlements of foreigners.