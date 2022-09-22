UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Parliament Suspends Broadcasting Russian, Belarusian Programs Till October 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Lithuanian Parliament Suspends Broadcasting Russian, Belarusian Programs Till October 2024

The Seimas of Lithuania (the national parliament) has approved a law banning the broadcast of Russian and Belarusian television and radio programs in the country until October 2024, the parliament's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Seimas of Lithuania (the national parliament) has approved a law banning the broadcast of Russian and Belarusian television and radio programs in the country until October 2024, the parliament's press service said on Thursday.

"The Seimas has approved the amendments to a law on public informing which imposes a temporary ban on one or both broadcast, distribution of television and radio programs being under control, financed or directly/indirectly managed by Russia or Belarus ... The restriction will be in effect until October 1, 2024," the statement read.

The bill was adopted with 113 votes in favor and four abstentions.

None of the lawmakers voted against the approval of the law.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation, a number of jurisdictions, including the European Commission, have decided to censor Russian media and affiliated journalists. In early March, the EU banned the broadcasting and distribution of content of RT and Sputnik as part of the sanctions against Russia, applying the restrictions to all means of content transmission and distribution, such as cable, satellite, IPTV, platforms, websites and apps. All licenses and agreements with RT and Sputnik have been suspended.

